UK budget for energy support to businesses to fall by 85 percent: Report
The British government’s budget for protecting businesses against surging energy bills is due to fall by 85 percent to around 5 billion pounds after March, The Daily Telegraph reported on Friday.
The Telegraph, citing multiple government sources, reported that the budget was for a 12 month period after March, including next winter.
Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt called the current six-month program “unsustainably expensive” on Wednesday, with his department saying the government will set out a plan next week on how it intends to scale back the subsidies for businesses.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The original program was predicted to cost 18.4 billion pounds ($21.84 billion) when the government’s budget watchdog published forecasts in November.
The finance ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Telegraph report.
Read more:
China’s Xi calls for greater cooperation with Turkmenistan on natural gas
Germany misses 2022 climate target on Ukraine war fallout
Norway and Germany sign joint declarations to cooperate on green energy, industry
-
UK’s Sunak to detail anti-strike laws as soon as Thursday: ReportBritish Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could set out details of a planned new law to curb strikes as soon as Thursday, The Times reported, saying ... World News
-
PM Rishi Sunak promises to tackle Britain’s most pressing problemsPrime Minister Rishi Sunak promised on Wednesday to tackle Britain’s most pressing problems, from cutting inflation to ending illegal migration, in a ... World News
-
UK’s problems won’t ‘go away’ in 2023, Sunak tells BritonsUK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned Britons that the problems that dogged the country will not go away in 2023.In his first New Year’s address as ... World News