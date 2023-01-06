Theme
People walk through the City of London financial district during rush hour in London, Britain, October 3, 2022. (File Photo: Reuters)
UK budget for energy support to businesses to fall by 85 percent: Report

Reuters, London
The British government’s budget for protecting businesses against surging energy bills is due to fall by 85 percent to around 5 billion pounds after March, The Daily Telegraph reported on Friday.

The Telegraph, citing multiple government sources, reported that the budget was for a 12 month period after March, including next winter.

Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt called the current six-month program “unsustainably expensive” on Wednesday, with his department saying the government will set out a plan next week on how it intends to scale back the subsidies for businesses.

The original program was predicted to cost 18.4 billion pounds ($21.84 billion) when the government’s budget watchdog published forecasts in November.

The finance ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Telegraph report.

