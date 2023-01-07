Gas supply to Turkey from Iran pipeline down 70 pct due to fault: BOTAS

The supply of natural gas to Turkey from an Iranian pipeline is down 70 percent from the start of 2023 due to a fault in the Iranian network, Turkish state energy company BOTAS said on Saturday.

BOTAS said in a statement it was monitoring the issue and all necessary measures were being taken so that natural gas usage would not be negatively affected, with additional demand met by gas storage facilities in Turkey.

