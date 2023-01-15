Eni announces new gas discovery offshore Egypt

Italian energy group Eni said on Sunday it had made a new gas discovery in an Egyptian offshore field in the Eastern Mediterranean sea.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
State-controlled Eni is looking for new gas sources as it aims to completely replace gas imports from Russia by 2025 following the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The new discovery is located in the Nargis-1 exploration well and “can be developed leveraging the proximity to Eni’s existing facilities”, the group said in a statement.
The Nargis-1 well is part of Egypt’s 1,800-sq. kilometer Nargis Offshore Area concession operated by Chevron, with a 45 percent interest in it. Eni also holds a 45 percent stake, while Tharwa Petroleum Company SAE holds a 10 percent interest.
Read more:
Kerry says gas can help in slowing planet’s warming, but only with carbon capture
Lithuania-Latvia gas pipeline hit by explosion: Operator
Gas supply to Turkey from Iran pipeline down 70 pct due to fault: BOTAS
-
Kerry says gas can help in slowing planet’s warming, but only with carbon captureThe US government’s climate envoy, John Kerry, said natural gas can play a role in slowing the planet’s warming, but only if producers accelerate ... Energy
-
Lithuania-Latvia gas pipeline hit by explosion: OperatorA gas pipeline connecting Lithuania and Latvia was hit by an explosion on Friday but there was no immediate evidence of an attack, Lithuania gas ... World News
-
Gas supply to Turkey from Iran pipeline down 70 pct due to fault: BOTASThe supply of natural gas to Turkey from an Iranian pipeline is down 70 percent from the start of 2023 due to a fault in the Iranian network, Turkish ... Energy