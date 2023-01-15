Theme
FILE - John Kerry, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate speaks during a press conference at the end of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Nov. 13, 2021. A panel of scientists convened by the UN has published a report on the impacts of climate change on the planet, including on the natural world and human civilization. “One of the most striking conclusions in our report is that we’re seeing adverse impacts are being much more widespread and being much more negative than expected in prior reports.” (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)
US climate envoy John Kerry. (File photo: AP)

US climate envoy Kerry outlines carbon offset initiative for developing nations

Reuters, Abu Dhabi
US climate envoy John Kerry on Sunday outlined core principles for a “high-integrity” carbon offset plan meant to help developing nations speed their energy transition, and next steps including establishing a consultative group.

The Energy Transition Accelerator (ETA), first announced at last year’s COP27 climate conference, is being developed by the United States with the Bezos Earth Fund and the Rockefeller Foundation to mobilize private capital.

Kerry told the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum in Abu Dhabi the aim was to create bankable deals to accelerate reduction of emissions, stressing that the ETA was not a substitute for other funding sources and would be time-limited.

“We believe you can have high-integrity, accountable, transparent credit which will help us to be able to put some money on the table,” he said, acknowledging widespread criticism of voluntary carbon offset schemes.

Such schemes, in which companies get emissions credits in return for channelling cash to poor countries that cut their carbon output, have often been riddled with fraud and double-counting.

“There are only two purposes for which we will allow someone to be able to buy a credit -- one, to be closing down or transitioning existing fossil fuel facility that is providing power, and two, for the actual deployment of renewables that will replace current dirty sourcing,” Kerry said.

He said ETA principles also called for a near-term, inclusive, and comprehensive approach to deliver on broader sustainable development goals and support power sector-wide energy transition.

The Rockefeller Foundation on Sunday published a joint statement with a preliminary list of members of the ETA High-Level Consultative Group which Kerry said would provide a broad cross section of input and would add more participants.

