Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
United Arab Emirates' Oil Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei speaks during the International Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Conference 2020 in Riyadh. (File photo: Reuters)
United Arab Emirates' Oil Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei speaks during the International Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Conference 2020 in Riyadh. (File photo: Reuters)

UAE to include hydrogen in revised energy strategy: Minister

Reuters, Abu Dhabi
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The UAE's energy minister expects hydrogen to be included in a revised energy strategy, to be launched this year, as part of the Gulf state's ambitions to become a top hydrogen exporter and advance its clean energy development projects.

It launched its energy strategy plan for 2050 in 2017 but is preparing to update it to align with its goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“My expectation is that it (the revised strategy) is going to put hydrogen as one element in the target of the strategy of energy by 2050,” Suhail Al Mazrouei said at a hydrogen summit during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

“That would require us to go and significantly increase the installed capacity of solar in order for us to produce enough hydrogen to use it as a fuel.”

In October, Mazrouei said the UAE aimed to reach a 25 percent share of the hydrogen export market and that Japan, South Korea, and Germany would be top destinations for it.

The UAE, one of the world’s top oil exporters, is preparing to host the UN’s climate conference COP28 towards the end of this year amid questions from some activists about fossil fuel interests dominating the debate.

Mazrouei said the UAE hoped to demonstrate its ability to “walk the talk” by implementing projects and meeting clean energy targets.

Read more:

UAE targets clean projects at 50 percent of energy mix by 2050: Energy minister

UAE close to deal on renewable electricity grid link: Indian minister

UAE launched 11 environmentally friendly energy projects worth $43.2 bln in 2022

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size