Kuwait’s Al Zour offers more low-sulfur fuel oil for Feb-April

Kuwait has issued a tender offering three low-sulfur fuel oil (LSFO) cargoes for loading between February and April from its Al Zour refinery, industry sources said on Thursday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
This is the refinery’s sixth LSFO tender from the new refinery since it began exports last November.
The refinery is offering three 100,000-ton cargoes of 0.5 percent LSFO in a tender that closes on Thursday.
The first cargo is scheduled to load Feb. 1-2, while loading dates for the second and third cargoes are to be scheduled for March and April.
The refinery earlier canceled a tender to sell a jet fuel cargo loading in mid-February without providing a reason, sources said.
Read more:
Goldman sees modest downside risk to oil prices from steady Russian production
Saudi Aramco acquires trading arm of US refiner Motiva
Oman LNG signs long-term deals with TotalEnergies, Thailand's PTT
-
Goldman sees modest downside risk to oil prices from steady Russian productionGoldman Sachs on Wednesday said that the current resilience in Russian oil production, if sustained, places only moderate downside risk of about $9 ... Energy
-
Saudi Aramco acquires trading arm of US refiner MotivaSaudi Aramco has acquired the trading arm of US refiner Motiva Enterprises LLC as the state-owned oil giant expands its operations in the Americas.For ... Energy
-
Oman LNG signs long-term deals with TotalEnergies, Thailand's PTTOman LNG has agreed to supply up to 1.6 million metric tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to France's TotalEnergies and Thai state-owned firm PTT ... Energy