Kuwait’s Al Zour offers more low-sulfur fuel oil for Feb-April

Kuwait has issued a tender offering three low-sulfur fuel oil (LSFO) cargoes for loading between February and April from its Al Zour refinery, industry sources said on Thursday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

This is the refinery’s sixth LSFO tender from the new refinery since it began exports last November.

The refinery is offering three 100,000-ton cargoes of 0.5 percent LSFO in a tender that closes on Thursday.

The first cargo is scheduled to load Feb. 1-2, while loading dates for the second and third cargoes are to be scheduled for March and April.

The refinery earlier canceled a tender to sell a jet fuel cargo loading in mid-February without providing a reason, sources said.

Read more:

Goldman sees modest downside risk to oil prices from steady Russian production

Saudi Aramco acquires trading arm of US refiner Motiva

Oman LNG signs long-term deals with TotalEnergies, Thailand's PTT