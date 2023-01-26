QatarEnergy to join Lebanon oil and gas exploration consortium: Statement

QatarEnergy will join TotalEnergies and Eni in exploring for oil and gas in Lebanon, the Lebanese energy ministry said on Thursday.

Lebanon signed an historic agreement last year with Israel that ended a decades-long dispute over maritime borders.

Both countries, which are technically in a state of war, had laid claim to an area covering 860 square kilometers (330 square miles) that’s thought to be gas-rich.

The US-brokered pact will allow international companies to begin exploring for natural gas in the previously-contested waters in offshore Block 9, potentially leading to more energy exports to Europe in the coming years.

