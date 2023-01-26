Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
This handout photo released by QatarEnergy's Public Relations and Communication office shows the headquarters of the Gulf state's main energy facility in the captial Doha on November 8, 2022. (AFP)
This handout photo released by QatarEnergy's Public Relations and Communication office shows the headquarters of the Gulf state's main energy facility in the captial Doha on November 8, 2022. (AFP)

QatarEnergy to join Lebanon oil and gas exploration consortium: Statement

Reuters, Beirut
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

QatarEnergy will join TotalEnergies and Eni in exploring for oil and gas in Lebanon, the Lebanese energy ministry said on Thursday.

Lebanon signed an historic agreement last year with Israel that ended a decades-long dispute over maritime borders.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Both countries, which are technically in a state of war, had laid claim to an area covering 860 square kilometers (330 square miles) that’s thought to be gas-rich.

The US-brokered pact will allow international companies to begin exploring for natural gas in the previously-contested waters in offshore Block 9, potentially leading to more energy exports to Europe in the coming years.

Read more:

Beirut port blast: Lebanese protest in anger over efforts to hamstring probe

US to top up Lebanon army, police salaries for six months

Explainer: Why has there been no accountability in the Beirut port blast?

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size