A worker checks the valve of an oil pipe at the Lukoil company owned Imilorskoye oil field outside the West Siberian city of Kogalym, Russia. (Reuters)
Russia’s Lukoil: NORSI refinery operating normally after fire put out

Lukoil’s NORSI refinery was working normally again on Tuesday after a fire was extinguished at its delayed coker unit, the plant said in a statement.

RIA Novosti news agency released a video of the blaze that showed black smoke billowing into the air from a unit at the refinery, which is located some 480 kilometers (298 miles) east of Moscow in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

The plant, which processed around 15 million tonnes of oil (300,000 barrels per day) in 2022, said no one was injured and there was no threat to the local environment from the incident.

A delayed coker unit processes the heavy tar remaining after the crude oil has been processed.

The local prosecutor’s office said earlier on Tuesday that emergency services were tackling a fire that had ripped through the refinery.

Lukoil is Russia’s second-largest crude producer.

