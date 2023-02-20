Saudi energy minister: OPEC+ is flexible enough to change decisions whenever required
Decisions by OPEC+ are not politicized and are based on market fundamentals, Saudi Arabian energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Monday, adding that the alliance of oil producers is sufficiently flexible to adjust policy as needed.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Prince Abdulaziz was speaking at a media forum in the capital Riyadh about last October’s decision to cut the group’s production target by 2 million barrels per day.
The group comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia agreed the cuts until the end of 2023.
Prince Abdulaziz reiterated in an interview with Energy Aspects last week that the decision was locked in for the rest of the year.
Read more:
OPEC+ deal will remain in place all year, Saudi minister says
OPEC raises forecast for China-led oil demand growth in 2023
OPEC+ keeps output steady amid uncertainty on China and Russia
-
OPEC+ deal will remain in place all year, Saudi minister saysThe OPEC+ alliance plans to stick with an oil deal agreed in late 2022 for the rest of the year, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said, reinforcing ... Economy
-
OPEC raises forecast for China-led oil demand growth in 2023OPEC has raised its 2023 forecast for global oil demand growth in its first upward revision for months, citing China’s relaxation of COVID-19 ... World News
-
OPEC+ keeps output steady amid uncertainty on China and RussiaAn OPEC+ committee recommended keeping crude production steady, delegates said, as the oil market awaits clarity on demand in China and supplies from ... Energy