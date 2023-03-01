Aramco, Sonatrach cut March OSPs for propane by 9-11 percent vs Feb

Saudi Arabia’s state oil producer Aramco and Algeria’s Sonatrach lowered March official selling prices (OSPs) for propane by 9-11 percent compared to February amid weaker demand and rising global supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), traders said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Aramco’s OSP for propane fell by $70 to $720 per ton in March, while the OSP for butane went down by $50 to $740 per ton.

Sonatrach’s OSP for propane eased by $80 to $640 per ton, but the OSP for butane went up by $50 to $690 per ton.

Aramco’s OSPs for LPG are used as a reference for contracts to supply the product from the Middle East to the Asia-Pacific region. Sonatrach’s OSPs for LPG are used as benchmarks for the Mediterranean, Black Sea region and Turkey.

Read more:

Iraq signs exploration deals in bid to boost oil, gas production

European gas falls below $53 as historic energy crisis recedes

Shell profit more than doubles to record $40 bln, following surge in energy prices