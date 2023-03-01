Theme
This file photo taken on May 28, 2021 shows the new TotalEnergies logo during its unveling ceremony, at a charging station in La Defense on the outskirts of Paris. (AFP)
TotalEnergies buys CEPSA’s upstream assets in Abu Dhabi

Reuters, Paris
French oil company TotalEnergies said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy the upstream assets in the United Arab Emirates of Spanish energy company Cepsa.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The deal covers the purchase of a 20 percent stake in the Satah Al Razboot (SARB), Umm Lulu, Bin Nasher and Al Bateel (SARB and Umm Lulu) offshore concession, which includes two major offshore fields, the statement said.

It also covers the purchase of a 12.88 percent indirect interest in the Mubarraz concession held by Abu Dhabi Oil Company Ltd (ADOC), which comprises four producing offshore fields.

Cepsa said that with this transaction, it achieved key objectives set out in its 2030 ‘Positive Motion’ strategy regarding becoming a leader in sustainable mobility, biofuels and green hydrogen in Spain and Portugal.

As part of this goal, Cepsa has committed to invest 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion) this decade.

