CO2 emissions edge up to record high in 2022, even as clean tech offsets rise: IEA
Global energy-related emissions of carbon dioxide hit a record high last year, although more clean technology such as solar power and electric vehicles helped limit the impact of increased coal and oil use, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.
Deep cuts in emissions, mainly from burning fossil fuels, will be needed over the coming years if targets to limit a global rise in temperatures and prevent runaway climate change are to be met, scientists have said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“We still see emissions growing from fossil fuels, hindering efforts to meet the world’s climate targets,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said in a release alongside the report.
The report by the Paris-based watchdog comes just weeks after major fossil fuel producers such as Chevron, Exxon Mobil and Shell reported record profits, with BP also rowing back on plans to slash oil and gas output and reduce emissions.
“International and national fossil fuel companies are making rec-ord revenues and need to take their share of responsibility,” Birol said.
Global emissions from energy rose by 0.9 percent in 2022 to a record 36.8 billion tonnes, the IEA analysis showed.
Carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from coal grew by 1.6 percent last year with many countries turning to the more polluting fuel after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a reduction in Russian gas supply to Europe sparked record high gas prices.
CO2 emissions from oil rose by 2.5 percent but remained below pre-pandemic levels the report said.
Around half of the increase in oil-related emissions was due to a rise in air travel which was rebounding from a low during the pandemic.
Lower output from nuclear power plants and extreme weather events including heatwaves also contributed to the increase in energy related emissions, the IEA said.
Emissions were partly offset, however, by a rise in renewable power sources like wind and solar, energy efficiency measures and electric vehicles. These avoided an additional 550 million tonnes of CO2 emissions last year, the IEA said.
Read more:
IEA believes global emissions will peak in 2025
COP27 fails to deliver plan to ‘drastically reduce emissions’: UN chief
Huge economic opportunity in energy transition, says Investcorp official
-
COP27 fails to deliver plan to ‘drastically reduce emissions’: UN chiefUN Chief Antonio Guterres said Sunday that the COP27 climate talks had fallen short in pushing for the urgent “drastic” carbon-cutting needed to ... World News
-
IEA believes global emissions will peak in 2025The International Energy Agency said Wednesday it believes global emissions will peak in 2025 as surging energy prices due the Russian invasion of ... World News
-
Nations seek aviation climate pact to reduce emissions despite global tensionsA United Nations body has begun global talks to hammer out a consensus on reducing airline emissions in the face of lingering discord over climate ... Aviation & Transport
-
Airlines seek govt support for net-zero carbon emissions pledgeWorld airlines on Monday called on governments to support the industry’s goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.The plea at a meeting of the ... Energy
-
Sustainability in focus: Saudi wealth fund PIF’s path to net zero emissionsSaudi Arabia’s wealth fund, PIF, has set ambitious goals for the sustainable growth of the utilities and renewables sector, in line with the Kingdom’s ... Energy
-
Germany’s carbon emissions rise in setback for climate goalsGermany emitted more greenhouse gases last year, putting pressure on the new government to get climate goals back on track.Europe’s largest economy ... World News
-
Dubai plans to cut carbon emissions 30 pct by 2030: Media officeDubai plans to cut carbon emissions by 30 percent by the end of 2030, the emirate’s government media office said on Sunday on its website.The plan is ... Gulf