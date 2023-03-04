Italy’s Eni signs cooperation accord with UAE’s ADNOC

Italian energy company Eni has signed an accord with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) for cooperating in promoting the energy transition as Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visits the United Arab Emirates, UAE state news agency WAM said.

Eni and ADNOC will work together to reduce new emissions, improve energy security and speed up low-carbon economic and industrial growth, WAM said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Meloni met on Saturday with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the two governments signed a declaration of intent on strategic cooperation, Italian government sources said.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also signed a declaration of intent over climate strategy with UAE climate envoy and designated president of the COP28 climate summit Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, who last month pledged to lay out an inclusive and innovative roadmap to tackle global warming.

Read more:

UAE President, Italian Prime Minister discuss trade, ties in Abu Dhabi

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in India, looking to boost ties