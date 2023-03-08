Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Chairman of the German–African Business Association Stefan Liebing, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Guinea's President Alpha Conde, Senegal's President Macky Sall and Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo, attend G20 Investment Summit - German Business and the CwA Countries 2019 on the sidelines of a Compact with Africa (CwA) conference in Berlin on November 19, 2019. (John MacDougall/Pool via Reuters)
A file photo shows Chairman of the German–African Business Association Stefan Liebing, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Guinea's President Alpha Conde, Senegal's President Macky Sall and Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo, attend "G20 Investment Summit - German Business and the CwA Countries 2019" on the sidelines of a Compact with Africa (CwA) conference in Berlin on November 19, 2019. (John MacDougall/Pool via Reuters)

Consortium signs $34 bln MoU for hydrogen project in Mauritania

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

German project developer Conjuncta on Wednesday said it signed a memorandum of understanding with Mauritania, Egypt’s energy provider Infinity and the United Arab Emirates’ Masdar for a $34 billion green hydrogen project in the West African country.

The project will have a production capacity of up to 8 million tonnes of green hydrogen or other hydrogen-based end products annually, with an electrolyze capacity of up to 10 gigawatts, the company said in a joint statement with the firms involved and the Mauritanian government.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“(This project) will have a strong link to Germany both as a technology provider and a potential off taker of green energy,” Conjuncta Chief Executive Stefan Liebing said.

Germany has been scrambling to ramp up its renewables capacity to compensate for Russian fuel imports and meet climate targets. In December, Berlin approved the construction of the country’s first hydrogen pipeline network.

The first phase of the Mauritania project, to be located northeast of the coastal capital of Nouakchott, should be completed in 2028 with planned capacity of 400 megawatts, it said.

The German government and the economy ministry were not immediately available for comment on the agreement.

Read more:

UAE’s Jaber urges Big Oil to join fight against climate change

Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power to build two solar plants in Uzbekistan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size