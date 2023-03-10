Theme
A screen grab from a video showing fire on Crimea's damaged Kerch bridge, which links Crimea with Russia's Krasnodar region, October 8, 2022. (Reuters)
A screen grab from a video showing fire on Crimea's damaged Kerch bridge, which links Crimea with Russia's Krasnodar region, on October 8, 2022. (Reuters)
Gas cargoes stranded near Russia due to Crimea bridge security restrictions

Reuters
Several tankers loaded with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) have been unable to cross under Russia’s Crimea bridge due to security restrictions, traders said on Friday, prompting suppliers to use other routes out of Russia.

The 12-mile (19 km) road and rail bridge, which was personally opened by President Vladimir Putin in 2018, was bombed in October in an attack Russia said was carried out by Ukraine.

