Amin H. Nasser, president and CEO of Saudi Aramco, speaks during the International Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage Conference 2020 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia February 25, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Saudi Aramco logo is pictured at the oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)

Aramco affirms support for China’s energy security

Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco affirmed on Sunday its support for China’s long-term energy security and development, the company’s CEO Amin Nasser said in remarks made before a forum in Beijing.

Nasser said that the company has partnerships and emission-reducing technologies with China to make lower carbon products.

