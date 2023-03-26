Aramco affirms support for China’s energy security

Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco affirmed on Sunday its support for China’s long-term energy security and development, the company’s CEO Amin Nasser said in remarks made before a forum in Beijing.
Nasser said that the company has partnerships and emission-reducing technologies with China to make lower carbon products.
