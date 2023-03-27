Zhejiang Petrochemical to sell 10 percent stake in Rongsheng Petrochemical to Aramco
Chinese private refiner Zhejiang Petrochemical has agreed to sell 1 billion shares in its trading arm, Rongsheng Petrochemical, to Saudi Arabian Oil Company’s Unit, Rongsheng said on Monday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Zhejiang Petrochemical will sell the Rongsheng shares, equating to a 10 percent stake, for 24.3 yuan ($3.53) each to Aramco Overseas Company B.V., Rongsheng said in a Shenzhen bourse filing.
Read more:
Aramco affirms support for China’s energy security
Saudi Aramco signs MoU with Samsung on localizing 5G tech
Saudi Arabia on track to achieve UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030: Minister
-
Aramco affirms support for China’s energy securitySaudi Arabian oil giant Aramco affirmed on Sunday its support for China’s long-term energy security and development, the company’s CEO Amin Nasser ... Energy
-
Saudi Aramco signs MoU with Samsung on localizing 5G techSaudi energy giant Aramco signed an agreement with Korean tech behemoth Samsung to localize 5G technology in the Kingdom.The state-run Saudi Press ... Technology
-
Saudi Arabia on track to achieve UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030: MinisterSaudi Arabia is on track to achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, the country’s Deputy Minister for Water told the ... Saudi Arabia