Saudi Aramco logo is pictured at the oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)
Saudi Aramco logo is pictured at the oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)

Zhejiang Petrochemical to sell 10 percent stake in Rongsheng Petrochemical to Aramco

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Chinese private refiner Zhejiang Petrochemical has agreed to sell 1 billion shares in its trading arm, Rongsheng Petrochemical, to Saudi Arabian Oil Company’s Unit, Rongsheng said on Monday.

Zhejiang Petrochemical will sell the Rongsheng shares, equating to a 10 percent stake, for 24.3 yuan ($3.53) each to Aramco Overseas Company B.V., Rongsheng said in a Shenzhen bourse filing.

