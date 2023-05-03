Brent oil falls below $75 a barrel for first time since March

Brent crude futures fell below $75 a barrel for the first time since March as traders fret about the health of the global economy.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The benchmark was as high at $87 a barrel as recently as mid-April, shortly after several members of the OPEC+ producers group said they’d cut production by more than 1 million barrels a day.
But a softening US economy and continued fragility among its banks, as well as weak manufacturing data in China, have turned investors much more bearish and caused refining margins to slump.
Read more:
Oil tanker catches fire off Malaysia’s coast, three crew members missing
Oil falls 4 pct to five-week low on US default worries, weak economic data
Iraq says ‘technical’ matters holding back oil from Turkey
-
Oil tanker catches fire off Malaysia’s coast, three crew members missingMalaysian rescuers on Tuesday were searching for three missing crew members from an oil tanker that caught fire off the country’s southern coast.Thick ... World News
-
Oil falls 4 pct to five-week low on US default worries, weak economic dataOil prices sank 4 percent to a five-week low on Tuesday along with a drop in Wall Street stocks on worries about a US bond default, weak economic data ... Energy
-
Iraq says ‘technical’ matters holding back oil from TurkeyIraq said it’s working with oil buyers and the Turkish government to resume almost half a million barrels a day of crude exports from a Mediterranean ... Energy