Lebanon’s caretaker Energy Minister Walid Fayad, along with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, during a signing ceremony as QatarEnergy joins TotalEnergies and Eni to explore oil and gas in two maritime blocks off the coast of Lebanon, in Beirut, Lebanon, on January 29, 2023. (Reuters)
Lebanon energy minister Fayyad hopeful on offshore oil, gas exploration

Lebanon’s caretaker energy minister Walid Fayyad said on Tuesday there was reason to be hopeful as the chief executives of TotalEnergies and ENI had both said they were very optimistic about the country’s Block 9.

Fayyad spoke at a panel in Abu Dhabi’s World Utilities Congress conference, and added that the oil and gas exploration off the coast of Lebanon was set to start in September, and that “will know by year end if there is a discovery.”

