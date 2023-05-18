Saudi Aramco appoints presidents for upstream and downstream businesses
Saudi oil giant Aramco on Thursday named Nasir al-Naimi and Mohammed al-Qahtani as presidents of its upstream and downstream businesses, respectively, in a move designed to support the company’s growth plans.
The newly created positions and appointments, which have been approved by the board, will be effective from July 1, the state oil company said.
“We expect this decision to help drive operational and financial performance, supporting our upstream capacity growth and our downstream expansion,” Aramco President and Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser said in a statement.
Both executives have already been running the businesses for years.
Al-Naimi has been executive vice president of upstream since April 2021 while al-Qahtani served as the executive vice president of downstream since September 2020.
