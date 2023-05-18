Saudi crude oil exports rise to 7.52 mln bpd in March, says IEF

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports in March rose to 7.52 million barrels per day (bpd) from 7.455 million bpd in February, the International Energy Forum (IEF) said on Thursday, citing data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI).

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to JODI, which publishes them on its website.

Read more:

Saudi Aramco appoints presidents for upstream and downstream businesses

Saudi crude exports falling in May after April jump, trackers say

Iraq does not expect OPEC+ to make further cuts at June meeting