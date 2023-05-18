Saudi crude oil exports rise to 7.52 mln bpd in March, says IEF
Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports in March rose to 7.52 million barrels per day (bpd) from 7.455 million bpd in February, the International Energy Forum (IEF) said on Thursday, citing data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI).
Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to JODI, which publishes them on its website.
