The 'Hoegh Esperanza' Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) is anchored during the opening of the LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) terminal in Wilhelmshaven, Germany, December 17, 2022. (Reuters)
Qatar’s energy minister warns ‘worst yet to come’ for Europe’s oil, gas shortages

Reuters
Qatar’s energy minister warned on Tuesday the “worst is yet to come” for Europe’s oil and gas shortages, saying only a warm winter had prevented greater difficulties in recent months.

“If the economy starts churning up in (2024) and you have just a regular winter, I think the worst is yet to come,” Qatari Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi told the Qatar Economic Forum.

