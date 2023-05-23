Qatar’s energy minister warns ‘worst yet to come’ for Europe’s oil, gas shortages

Qatar’s energy minister warned on Tuesday the “worst is yet to come” for Europe’s oil and gas shortages, saying only a warm winter had prevented greater difficulties in recent months.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“If the economy starts churning up in (2024) and you have just a regular winter, I think the worst is yet to come,” Qatari Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi told the Qatar Economic Forum.



Read more:

OPEC chief says underinvestment in oil, gas sector could trigger market volatility

Advertisement