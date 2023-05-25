Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Saudi and Foreign investors stand in front of the logo of Saudi state oil giant Aramco during the 10th Global Competitiveness Forum on January 25, 2016, in the capital Riyadh. (AFP) أرامكو مناسبة
Saudi and doreign investors stand in front of the logo of Saudi state oil giant Aramco during the 10th Global Competitiveness Forum on January 25, 2016, in the capital Riyadh. (AFP)

Aramco to develop gas field in Iraq that could produce more than 400 mln cubic feet

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Saudi oil giant Aramco will develop a gas field in Iraq that could produce more than 400 million cubic feet of gas per day, Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani said on Thursday.

Aramco will invest and develop Akkas gas field in the western Iraqi Anbar province, the Iraqi oil ministry said in a statement citing Abdel-Ghani.

The statement added that there was also an initial agreement with Saudi Arabia to invest in the Nebras project, “one of the most promising strategic projects in the petrochemical industries in Iraq and the region.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Abdel-Ghani made the announcement on the sidelines of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council currently held in the Kingdom.

Read more:

Saudi’s PIF founds Saudi-Iraqi investment company with $3 bln capital

Advertisement

Saudi wealth fund PIF hires staff in New York from Goldman Sachs, Point72

Abu Dhabi-based lab pioneers AI-driven drug solutions for rare diseases, aging

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size