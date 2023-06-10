Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
An oil storage tank and crude oil pipeline equipment is seen during a tour by the Department of Energy at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport, Texas. (File Photo: Reuters)
An oil storage tank and crude oil pipeline equipment is seen during a tour by the Department of Energy at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport, Texas. (File Photo: Reuters)

US will buy 3 million more barrels of oil for emergency reserve

Bloomberg
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The Energy Department announced Friday it planned to purchase 3 million more barrels of crude oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

A previous solicitation for 3 million barrels resulted in contracts awarded to five companies, with the oil being purchased for an average price of about $73 per barrel, according to a DOE statement.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The department said contracts for the new solicitation of sour crude oil would be awarded by June 30.

The move marks the agency’s attempts to begin replenishing the emergency reserve after it released more than 200 million barrels last year, in part to curb high energy prices.

Read more: Britain brings in price floor to North Sea windfall tax

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size