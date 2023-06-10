US will buy 3 million more barrels of oil for emergency reserve

The Energy Department announced Friday it planned to purchase 3 million more barrels of crude oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
A previous solicitation for 3 million barrels resulted in contracts awarded to five companies, with the oil being purchased for an average price of about $73 per barrel, according to a DOE statement.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The department said contracts for the new solicitation of sour crude oil would be awarded by June 30.
The move marks the agency’s attempts to begin replenishing the emergency reserve after it released more than 200 million barrels last year, in part to curb high energy prices.
Read more: Britain brings in price floor to North Sea windfall tax
-
Kakhovka dam attack: Ukraine says 150 tonnes of engine oil spilled into Dnipro RiverUkraine on Tuesday said 150 tonnes of engine oil had spilled into the Dnipro River after an attack on the Kakhovka dam and warned of a “negative ... World News
-
Saudi Arabia’s oil production cut a ‘precautionary’ measure: Energy ministerSaudi Arabia’s decision on extra voluntary oil supply cuts was taken as a “precautionary” measure that aims to ensure market stability, Saudi Energy ... Energy
-
Oil prices on the rise, jump more than $2 a barrel following production cutsOil prices jumped more than $2 a barrel in early Asian trade on Monday, hours after the world’s top exporter Saudi Arabia pledged to cut production by ... Energy