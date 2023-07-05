OPEC ministers review market conditions, agree to continue talks with non-OPEC states
OPEC ministers met on the sidelines of the 8th OPEC seminar in Vienna where they reviewed the market conditions and agreed to continue consultation with their non-OPEC counterparts, in their continued efforts to support a stable and balanced oil market, a statement said on Wednesday.
