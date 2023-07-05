Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
An OPEC flag is seen on the day of an OPEC+ meeting in Vienna, Austria, October 5, 2022. (Reuters)
An OPEC flag is seen on the day of an OPEC+ meeting in Vienna, Austria, October 5, 2022. (Reuters)

OPEC ministers review market conditions, agree to continue talks with non-OPEC states

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

OPEC ministers met on the sidelines of the 8th OPEC seminar in Vienna where they reviewed the market conditions and agreed to continue consultation with their non-OPEC counterparts, in their continued efforts to support a stable and balanced oil market, a statement said on Wednesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.​​​​​​​

Read more:

Saudi energy minister says OPEC+ to do ‘whatever necessary’ to support oil market

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size