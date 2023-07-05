UAE says additional oil output and export cuts should be enough to balance market

Additional oil output and export cuts made by Saudi Arabia and Russia earlier this week should be enough to help balance the oil market, United Arab Emirates’ Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei told reporters on Wednesday.



OPEC+, a group comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia which pumps around 40 percent of the world’s crude, has been cutting oil output since November in the face of flagging prices.



Yet the move only briefly lifted the market. On Wednesday, benchmark Brent futures traded more than 1 percent down at $75.30 per barrel, lower than the $80-$100 per barrel than most OPEC nations need to balance their budgets.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“This (the latest addition output cuts) is enough to assess the market and look at the market balance,” Mazrouei told reporters, adding that the UAE would not be contributing to fresh cuts.



Read more:

Saudi Aramco sees ‘sound’ oil outlook for second half on China, India demand

Advertisement

Adnoc, UAE’s biggest oil producer, plans to start trading carbon credits

Russia to cut oil exports by 500,000 bpd in August, Novak says