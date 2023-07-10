Theme
Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul Ghani Al-Swad and Patrick Pouyanne, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, attend a signing ceremony of the Gas Growth Integrated Project (GGIP) in Baghdad, Iraq, on July 10, 2023. (Reuters)
Oil

Iraq, TotalEnergies ink $27 bln deal to build four energy projects

Reuters, Baghdad
Published: Updated:
Iraq and French oil major TotalEnergies on Monday signed a long-delayed $27 billion agreement to build four oil, gas and renewables projects.

The deal was signed in 2021 with an initial investment of $10 billion in southern Iraq over 25 years, but it was delayed amid disputes between Iraqi politicians over terms.

TotalEnergies Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanne signed the agreement with Iraqi oil minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani at a ceremony in Baghdad, with Pouyanne hailing it a “historic day.”

The deal was closed in April, when Iraq agreed to take a smaller than initially demanded stake in the project of 30 percent, with TotalEnergies taking a 45 percent stake and QatarEnergy holding the remaining 25 percent.

The Gas Growth Integrated Project (GGIP) aims to improve the country’s electricity supply, including by recovering flared gas on three oilfields to supply power plants.

TotalEnergies said it would also develop a 1 GW solar power plant to supply electricity to the Basrah regional grid, inviting Saudi company ACWA Power to join the project.

Read more:
Iraq invites foreign bids for 11 gas blocks in new areas - oil ministry

Aramco to develop gas field in Iraq that could produce more than 400 mln cubic feet

Iraqi parliament approves $152 billion budget for 2023 amid oil revenue disputes

