Iran to pursue rights over Durra gas field if other parties shun co-operation: Report
Iran will pursue its rights over the Durra/Arash field if other parties shun cooperation, the country’s Oil Minister Javad Owji said on Sunday, according to the Oil Ministry's SHANA news agency.
“If there is no willingness to cooperate, Iran will pursue its rights and benefits, including the exploitation and exploration of the Arash gas field, and will not tolerate any violation of its rights,” Owji said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
On Thursday, the Kuwait oil minister had told SkyNews Arabia that his country will start drilling and begin production at the Durra gas field without waiting for border demarcation with Iran.
Al-Barrak has previously said that Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have “exclusive rights” in the Durra gas field in the Gulf, calling on Iran to validate its claim to the field by demarcating its own maritime borders first.
Iran previously claimed a stake in the field and described a Saudi-Kuwaiti agreement signed last year to develop the field as “illegal.”
Read more: Kuwait to drill Durra field before Iran border demarcation: Oil minister
-
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait call on Iran to hold talks on energy-rich offshore areaSaudi Arabia and Kuwait have renewed their call for Iran to hold negotiations to determine the eastern limit of the Durra gas field, which is ... Energy
-
Saudi Arabia supports Kuwaiti actions toward Iran missionAn official source at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom’s full support for the measures taken by Kuwait towards the ... Gulf
-
Iran says foreign ministry will follow up on Durra gas fieldIran’s foreign ministry will follow up on the Durra gas field known as Arash in Iran, the country’s Oil Minister Javad Owji said on Wednesday ... Middle East
-
Kuwait, Saudi have ‘exclusive rights’ in Durra gas field: Kuwait’s oil ministerKuwait and Saudi Arabia have “exclusive rights” in the Durra gas field in the Arabian Gulf, Kuwait Oil Minister Saad al-Barrak said on Sunday, and he ... Gulf