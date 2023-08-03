Saudi Arabia to extend voluntary oil cut of one million bpd for another month

Saudi Arabia will extend its voluntary oil cut of one million barrels per day (bpd) for another month to include September, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday, citing an official source from the Ministry of Energy.

The Kingdom’s production for the month of September will hence be around 9 million barrels per day, SPA said.



According to the source, the cut can be “extended, or extended and deepened.”

This cut is in addition to the voluntary cut announced by the Kingdom in April, which extends until the end of December 2024, the source said.

The source also reaffirmed that the additional voluntary cut in September aims to strengthen the precautionary efforts adopted by OPEC+ to help support the stability and balance of oil markets.

OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, pumps around 40 percent of the world’s crude, according to Reuters.



