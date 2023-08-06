Polish operator PERN says leak detected in Druzhba oil pipeline to Europe
Polish pipeline operator PERN detected a leak on Saturday even-ing in one line of the Druzhba pipeline, which carries oil from Rus-sia to Europe, and halted oil pumping through the line, it said.
The leak was detected near Chodecz, central Poland, on one of the two lines of the western section of the Druzhba through which crude oil reaches Germany, PERN said.
PERN said the second line of was operating without any changes and there was no health threat to local residents, adding the com-pany was investigating the cause of the incident.
It did not say what the impact on supply would be or when the line was expected to be fixed.
“Other elements of PERN’s infrastructure, including (Druzhba’s) Pomeranian section, which is used to pump crude oil arriving in tankers to Poland and then further to Germany, are operating in standard mode,” the company said.
Firefighters and PERN emergency services are at the scene of the incident, securing the area, the company said.
