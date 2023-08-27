Sinopec first-half profits shrink as economic woes weigh on fuel demand

Sinopec’s first-half profits shrank amid lower oil prices and fuel demand being weighed down by China’s sluggish economic recovery.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., as it’s officially known, posted net income of 36.12 billion yuan ($4.96 billion) in the first six months, according to international financial reporting standards.

That compared with 44.5 billion yuan over the same period in 2022.

Sinopec, China’s largest fuel-maker, saw domestic sales of re-fined oil products rise 18 percent in the first half from the previous year, when residents in megacities like Shanghai were completely locked down for months on end. Still, a lingering property crisis and weaker overseas demand for exports have kept the recovery in check.

Meanwhile, crude prices were 24 percent lower than the year before over the first half, reducing the value of Sinopec’s global oil and gas production.

Sinopec’s larger state-owned sister firm, PetroChina Co., will report earnings on Wednesday. The country’s offshore driller, Cnooc Ltd., said earlier this month that first-half profit fell on lower oil prices.

