Saudi Aramco agrees to purchase 100 pct equity stake in Esmax Distribusción SpA
Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco agreed to purchase a 100 percent equity stake in Chile’s Esmax Distribución SpA (Esmax) from Southern Cross Group, the company said in a statement on Friday.
“The transaction is subject to certain customary conditions, including regulatory approvals,” the statement added.
