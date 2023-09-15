Theme
Saudi Aramco logo is pictured at the oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)
Aramco's logo is pictured at an oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia. (File photo: Reuters)

Saudi Aramco agrees to purchase 100 pct equity stake in Esmax Distribusción SpA

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco agreed to purchase a 100 percent equity stake in Chile’s Esmax Distribución SpA (Esmax) from Southern Cross Group, the company said in a statement on Friday.

“The transaction is subject to certain customary conditions, including regulatory approvals,” the statement added.

