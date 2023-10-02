OPEC chief optimistic on demand, calls for more oil and gas investment at Adipec
OPEC is optimistic on demand and sees under-investment as a risk to energy security, Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Monday at an energy industry event in Abu Dhabi.
He stressed the importance of continued investment in the oil and gas industry and said he sees calls to stop investing in oil as counterproductive.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“We still see oil demand as quite resilient this year, as it was last year,” Al Ghais said, noting the group’s forecast was for year-on-year demand growth of more than 2.3 million barrels per day (bpd).
He added that investment in the oil and gas sector was important for energy security.
“We are...running quite low on spare capacity, we have said this repeatedly and this requires a concerted effort by all of the stake-holders to see the importance of investing in this industry,” he said.
The call was echoed by United Arab Emirates’ energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei, who said investment by both international and national oil companies was needed.
“And these investments need the financial world to be willing to finance oil and gas,” Mazrouei said.
He later told reporters that his country is on track to expand its oil production capacity to 5 million bpd by 2027 from 4.2 million bpd currently.
Read more: Oil industry ‘central’ to climate crisis solutions: COP28 president
-
Oil industry ‘central’ to climate crisis solutions: COP28 presidentThe president of the upcoming COP28 climate talks told an Abu Dhabi oil conference on Monday that the fossil fuel industry would play an essential ... Energy
-
Abu Dhabi non-oil economy expands in second quarter amid push to attract hedge fundsAbu Dhabi’s non-oil economy expanded briskly in the second quarter as its efforts to become a hub for hedge funds and other financial firms start to ... Economy
-
Energy companies support 2050 net-zero goal, UAE oil executive saysCOP28 president Sultan al-Jaber said that more than 20 oil and gas companies had positively answered calls to align around net zero by 2050. Gulf
-
UAE oil giant Adnoc doubles carbon capture target ahead of COP 28 summitThe United Arab Emirates’ biggest oil producer is doubling its carbon-capture target as the company works toward a net-zero goal and looks to burnish ... Energy
-
Big oil, heavy industry gather in UAE to discuss emission curbs ahead of COP28Major oil and gas company chiefs held discussions with heavy industry bosses on Sunday in the UAE in an effort to agree a firm commitment to reduce ... Energy