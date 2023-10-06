Oman’s OQ Gas Networks expected to price IPO at top of range

Oman’s OQ Gas Networks (OQGN), the pipeline business of state oil giant OQ, is expected to price its $771 million initial public offering (IPO) at the top of the marketed range, according to terms seen by Reuters.

Orders below 140 Omani baisas ($0.36) per share risk missing out on the deal, one of the banks on the transaction said in a message to investors seen by Reuters. Books were oversubscribed multiple times at this level, and will close on Monday, it said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Three anchor investors have already committed to taking 10 percent each of the offering at the top end of the range, the company said last month.

These are Saudi Omani Investment Company, a unit fully-owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund; Falcon Investments, a subsidiary of the Qatar Investment Authority; and Fluxys International.

OQ is selling a 49 percent stake, equivalent to 2.12 billion shares, in its gas pipelines business between 131 and 140 Omani baisas per share.

At the top of the range, OQGN would be the country’s largest IPO in history, exceeding Oman Telecommunications’ $748 million IPO in 2005.

Bank of America, Bank Muscat and EFG Hermes are joint global coordinators on the transaction. Shares are expected to debut on the bourse in Muscat on or around October 24.

Oman follows Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia in looking at sales of stakes in energy assets, seeking to capitalize on a rebound in crude prices to attract foreign investors and boost interest in their respective exchanges.

As the exclusive operator of Oman’s gas transport system, OQGN supplies natural gas to power plants, free zones, industrial clusters, liquefied natural gas complexes and other customers.

Read more:

Saudi cargo firm SAL Logistics IPO could raise as much as $678 mln

Supermarket franchisee Spinneys Dubai plans IPO in 2024 second quarter

Saudi PIF-backed oil, gas driller ADES to proceed with IPO plan