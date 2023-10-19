China’s Ming Yang Group to build wind turbines almost as tall as the Eiffel Tower
The offshore wind industry reached another size milestone with a top manufacturer announcing plans for a turbine with blades that stretch nearly the height of the Eiffel Tower.
China’s Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Ltd. plans to build a 22-megawatt turbine with a rotor diameter of more than 310 meters, a spokesperson said. As turbine hubs need to be placed high enough to make sure blades don’t dip into the water, that means that at their apex, the tips of blades will be near the Eiffel Tower’s 330-meter height.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Longer blades capture more wind and generate more power. Larger turbines usually drive down costs for wind developers by requiring fewer installations for the same capacity.
Ming Yang announced the design on Wednesday and plans to build the first one by 2024 or 2025, the company said. In January, the company had unveiled plans for an 18-megawatt, 140-meter diameter turbine that at the time was the world’s biggest.
Ming Yang also revealed its largest onshore wind turbine this week, with 11 megawatts of capacity and blades that can cover the area of six soccer fields, the company said. Onshore turbines are starting to become too big for some markets, due to permitting and logistical restrictions, according to BloombergNEF.
Read more: China to double wind, solar energy capacity by 2025
-
Siemens Energy sees $5 billion hit as wind losses in Spain widenSiemens Energy AG is scrutinizing its wind business for a strategic reset after heavy costs related to ongoing problems with turbines roughly ... Energy
-
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energyVideo
-
Thunberg, other protesters block Norway energy ministry over wind farmsEnvironmental campaigner Greta Thunberg and dozens of other activists on Monday blocked entrances to Norway’s energy ministry, protesting against wind ... World News
-
UAE and Egypt sign agreement to develop 10 GW onshore wind energy projectThe presidents of the UAE and Egypt witnessed the signing of an agreement on Tuesday to develop a 10 gigawatt (GW) onshore wind project in Egypt, ... Middle East
-
Baltic nations to boost offshore wind energy seven-fold by 2030Nations bordering the Baltic Sea agreed Tuesday to increase offshore wind energy to 20 gigawatts by 2030, as Europe seeks to wean itself off Russian ... World News
-
China identifies enough wind potential in mountainous Tibet for clean energyChina has identified enough wind energy potential in Tibet to power the UK, Germany and France combined, and plans to further develop the region to ... Energy
-
China to double wind, solar energy capacity by 2025China aims to double its wind and solar capacity by 2025, according to a new road map that also allows for more coal-fired power plants to bolster ... World News
-
Facebook signs deal to buy renewable energy from wind power project in IndiaFacebook has signed a deal to buy renewable energy in India from a local firm’s wind power project, the social media giant’s first such deal in the ... Energy