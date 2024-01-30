Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Aramco
The logo of Aramco. (File photo)
Oil

Saudi Aramco halts plan to raise production capacity: Statement

AFP, Riyadh
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

Saudi Arabia has ordered energy giant Aramco to maintain its oil production capacity at 12 million barrels per day, abandoning a planned increase, the firm said on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Aramco announces that it has received a directive from the ministry of energy to maintain its maximum sustainable capacity (MSC) at 12 million barrels per day” instead of ramping it up to 13 million bpd, the firm said in a statement.

Read more:

Aramco seeks more deals in Asia to boost refining, chemicals

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Al Arabiya Business interview with Michael Stoppard Al Arabiya Business interview with Michael Stoppard
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size