The Biden administration’s decision to pause applications to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) from new projects has been taken out of context, US energy envoy Amos Hochstein said on Friday, while assuring European allies that they will be “well-supplied.”

The decision, which was made last month, sparked backlash from top US energy companies as well as European capitals that have been reducing their dependence on Russian gas following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

In contrast, climate activists praised US President Joe Biden’s decision.

But Hochstein said the move would not affect any current production or any plans that had been approved, financed or under construction.

The US diplomat said the US was the largest LNG exporter in the world and predicted that the country would double its capacity by 2028.

“So going from the world’s leading [exporter] to doubling that capacity, that’s all going to continue to happen,” Hochstein told Al Arabiya English’s Hadley Gamble. “So, Europe will be well-supplied,” he added.

The decision to pause new LNG exports will allow the US to assess future demand, the environmental impact on communities that live on the Gulf Coast, where most of the facilities are located, and the economic impact on the US economy.

“Are we going to be in a threat of overbuilding our capacity in the United States and global demand won’t be there?” he questioned.

Hochstein rejected the notion that the pause was part of Biden’s political campaign ahead of the November presidential elections, saying there was no impact on existing infrastructure or on plants scheduled to go into construction. “This is about plants that were going to have production coming online in 2030, and some of them even beyond that,” he said.

Hochstein also moved to allay Germany’s concerns that it may have after investing hundreds of millions of dollars into America’s LNG production.

He said most of what Germany will still be able to buy “most of” what it needs from the US.

There are provisions in the pause that could also allow any country to be exempt from the pause in the event that there is a national security emergency or if another country “weaponized” energy.

As for Berlin’s investments, Hochstein said none of those projects were “really under construction.

“They’ve raised capital, and they’re now going to have to wait a few extra months,” he said.

However, Hochstein admitted that most CEOs of US energy companies dislike the Biden administration’s policies regarding the sector. “In the meantime, there is nothing that any consumer looking to buy gas from the United States will not find,” he vowed.

