UAE raises oil capacity number one month before OPEC meeting

The United Arab Emirates’ main oil company said it had bolstered its production capacity, a month before the country meets with fellow OPEC+ nations to decide output levels for the second half of 2024.

The expansion may give the UAE scope to seek a higher capacity assessment when the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries meets next in June.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.’s current capacity is 4.85 million barrels a day, according to its website, and was 4.65 million a day at the end of last year.

The country’s supply has been closely watched as OPEC continues to crimp supply to help prevent a global surplus.

Abu Dhabi is able to produce significantly more crude than the OPEC quota permits and has shown it’s eager to deploy newly installed capacity. It has in the past disagreed with neighboring Saudi Arabia over the right to use it.

While Riyadh often advocates caution when adding supplies to the market, the United Arab Emirates sometimes takes a more liberal stance.

While Abu Dhabi still relies on strong oil prices, its economy is arguably the most diversified among Gulf neighbors and faces less pressure to keep oil prices high.

In 2022, ADNOC laid out a $150 billion spending plan that included accelerating oil capacity.

Abu Dhabi currently holds more than one million barrels-a-day of idle supply, and has blamed the sacrifice imposed by OPEC+ quotas when it lowered economic growth projections last month.

OPEC is due to conclude a review of members’ capacity levels by the end of June, based on assessments by three external consultants: IHS, Wood Mackenzie and Rystad. The findings will be used in calculating output baseline levels for 2025.

