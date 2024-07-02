SADA: Pioneering hands-on training in the upstream energy sector

3 min read

In an era where the demand for skilled professionals in the energy sector is ever-growing, the Saudi Arabian Drilling Academy (SADA) stands out as a beacon of excellence and innovation. Established in 2016 through a partnership between Saudi Aramco, Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC), The Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) and key industry stakeholders, SADA’s mission is clear: to support the upstream energy sector by providing academically and vocationally competent drilling professionals. This commitment aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 by providing quality education and decent work, ensuring sustainable development and economic diversification in the Kingdom.

At the heart of SADA's success is its hands-on training approach. Spanning 72,000 square meters, the campus is equipped with training rigs, wells, workshops, simulators, labs, and cutting-edge facilities. These resources enable trainees to gain practical experience in actual rig and intervention well operations, a unique feature that sets SADA apart from other training institutes.



SADA’s comprehensive curriculum includes four specialized diplomas: Drilling Operator, Services Operator, Drilling HSE, and Drilling Fluids. Over 1,000 trainees have graduated from these programs, ready to meet the industry's demanding standards. The academy's emphasis on career progression and lifelong learning ensures that its graduates are not only skilled but also adaptable to the evolving energy landscape.



As Faisal H. Al-Daihani, SADA's Managing Director, notes, “Our goal is to develop professionals who are not only competent but also visionary leaders in the upstream energy sector. SADA’s hands-on training and state-of-the-art facilities are critical in achieving this vision.”



SADA's stakeholders, including Saudi Aramco, TVTC, HRDF and 29 other industry leaders, playing a crucial role in shaping its strategic direction. Their involvement ensures that the training programs are aligned with industry needs and standards, thereby enhancing the employability of graduates.



Looking ahead, SADA aims to further expand its impact, continuing to set new benchmarks in industrial education and skill-based training. The academy's vision is to be a world-class leader in lifelong learning and development for success in the upstream energy sector. As SADA continues to innovate and grow, its graduates will play a pivotal role in driving the future of the energy industry.

