Egypt flag
The flag of Egypt. (File photo)

Egypt approves $200 mln in energy projects with foreign and national companies

Reuters
Published: Updated:
1 min read

Egypt’s cabinet said on Tuesday it has approved five crude oil and gas project agreements with foreign and national energy companies with expected investments of around $200 million.

The agreements include gas and crude oil exploration projects in the Mediterranean, Nile delta and Western desert, it added.

