Egypt approves $200 mln in energy projects with foreign and national companies

1 min read

Egypt’s cabinet said on Tuesday it has approved five crude oil and gas project agreements with foreign and national energy companies with expected investments of around $200 million.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The agreements include gas and crude oil exploration projects in the Mediterranean, Nile delta and Western desert, it added.



Read more:

Coal reliance growing in Philippines, Indonesia: Report

Saudi Arabia uncovers seven new oil, gas deposits in Eastern Province, Empty Quarter

Data on US shale, expected outlooks with head of shale well research at Rystad Energy