Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul signs MoU with Future Investment Initiative Institute

Tadawul, Saudi Arabia’s Stock Exchange, and the Future Investment Initiative Institute (FII-Institute) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Thursday to cooperate on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) in an effort to advance ESG awareness and improve performance in the Kingdom.

The agreement entails publishing research, hosting events and engaging with key stakeholders to advance ESG impact in Saudi Arabia.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Silhouettes of Saudi men are seen during the opening ceremony of the fourth annual Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh. (Reuters)

Eng. Khalid Abdullah Al Hussan, CEO of Tadawul, and Richard Attias, CEO of the FII-Institute signed the MoU at the Fourth Edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, an international platform for expert-led debate between global leaders, investors and innovators.

"The agreement we signed with the FII-Institute comes at a critical juncture. The pandemic has highlighted how interconnected our markets, economies and lives are, positioning inclusive and sustainable growth at the forefront of leadership agendas. We, at Tadawul, recognize the importance of ESG for the enhancement of Saudi Arabia's capital market and are delighted to be working with the FII-Institute and its strong platform to further promote ESG across Saudi Arabia, the region and beyond," said Eng. Khalid Al-Hussan, Tadawul's CEO.

“We are very pleased to enter into an MoU with Tadawul to enhance our engagement and cooperation on ESG,’’ Mr. Attias said. ‘’This agreement reflects the FII-Institute’s commitment to advance ESG awareness and performance in the region and work with key stakeholders to advance our common sustainability objectives.”

The Fourth Edition of FII is a multi-hub conference, with the theme of “The Neo-Renaissance,” that links leaders, investors, and policymakers on site and in telepresence as they reimagine the global economy amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The FII-Institute is an international not-for-profit organization based in Riyadh, mandated to transform innovative research/projects into actionable solutions that tackle major societal issues.

Read more:

Saudi Crown Prince reveals plan for Riyadh to be top 10 largest city economy in world

COVID-19 crisis ‘requires fundamental rethink’ in how world functions: PIF Governor

NEOM’s THE LINE infrastructure spending to hit $100-150 billion, says PIF Governor

FII highlights shift to human-centric, technology-driven economy post-coronavirus

Last Update: Thursday, 28 January 2021 KSA 20:21 - GMT 17:21