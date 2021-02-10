.
.
.
.
Language

UAE real estate market ‘remarkably resilient’ despite pandemic recession

A couple walks at Palm Jumeirah island against the backdrop of Marina Waterfront skyline in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. (AP Photo)
A couple walks at Palm Jumeirah island against the backdrop of Marina Waterfront skyline in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, September 22, 2018. (AP Photo)

UAE real estate market ‘remarkably resilient’ despite pandemic recession

Followed Unfollow

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates’ real estate market has proved “remarkably resilient” throughout the pandemic despite an estimated 7.7 percent contraction in the country’s 2020 GDP, according to a partner at real estate consultant Knight Frank.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The country’s GDP shrank by nearly double the global rate of 3.5 percent in 2020, but shrewd fiscal policies have brought about more positive forecasts – with 1.1 percent growth expected in 2021 and 4 percent in 2022, according to a Knight Frank report released Sunday.

“Despite being presented with an unprecedented set of challenges in 2020, real estate markets across the UAE have proved to be remarkably resilient,” said Taimur Khan, Associate Partner at Knight Frank Middle East.

Core economic sectors including hydrocarbon, tourism, and retail were hard-hit by global lockdowns brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Real estate saw a dip in 2020; there were 16.4 percent fewer residential transactions in 2020 than 2019. Average prices fell by 7.1 percent – but the fall was largely contained to apartment values as villa prices remained stable.

Recovery has begun in some areas, and certain locations even benefitted from the pandemic. Prime residential property in some areas saw a price increases – with the value of apartments and villas on the Palm Jumeirah increasing by 5.1 percent.

Residential sales prices in Abu Dhabi fell by 2 percent, although the rate was considerably slower than 2019’s fall of 7.5 percent. Average apartment prices fell by 3 percent, but villa prices were up by 2 percent – the first annual increase since 2014.

“Whilst both developers and investors recognize the downside risks bought about by the pandemic, they also understand that these are short to medium term risks in nature, rather than a long term shift in market fundamentals,” added Taimur.

“Despite some of the intrinsic challenges which real estate market faces, we remain optimistic in our outlook and believe there are pockets of opportunities across a range of market sectors.”

Read more:

Abu Dhabi villa prices climb for the first time in five years

Dubai's Emaar Malls chief executive resigns after four months

Dubai’s oversupplied property sector to add more new homes in 2020

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

What was behind the UAE’s mission to Mars? What was behind the UAE’s mission to Mars?
'Mission accomplished': UAE Hope Probe successfully enters Mars orbit 'Mission accomplished': UAE Hope Probe successfully enters Mars orbit

Top Content

Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions
New Saudi civil laws to include minimum age limit on marriages: Justice Minister New Saudi civil laws to include minimum age limit on marriages: Justice Minister
Arab Coalition: Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport, plane catches fire Arab Coalition: Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport, plane catches fire
UAE reports highest coronavirus daily death toll since beginning of pandemic UAE reports highest coronavirus daily death toll since beginning of pandemic
'Mission accomplished': UAE Hope Probe successfully enters Mars orbit 'Mission accomplished': UAE Hope Probe successfully enters Mars orbit
Majority of US senators urge Biden to press Turkey on rights Majority of US senators urge Biden to press Turkey on rights

Before you go

Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths
Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths

Explore More