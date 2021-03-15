.
Shares in Egypt’s SODIC jump 7 percent after stake offer from UAE's Aldar Properties

A trader works at the Egyptian stock exchange in Cairo, Egypt September 23, 2019. (Reuters)
A trader works at the Egyptian stock exchange in Cairo, Egypt September 23, 2019. (Reuters)

Reuters, Cairo

Shares in Egyptian real estate company SODIC rose 7 percent at the market open on Sunday, Refinitiv data showed, following a majority stake offer from Aldar Properties.

The UAE company announced earlier that it submitted an offer for a stake of 51 percent minimum, with an indicative share price in the range of of 18-19 Egyptian pounds ($1.15-$1.22) per share.

