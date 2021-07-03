.
Kuwait’s ports services firm JTC eyes private placement, listing

Kuwaiti traders wear protective face masks, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus, as they stand on the upper floor since the lower main hall is closed to traders at the Kuwait Boursa stock market trading in Kuwait city, Kuwait, March 1, 2020. (Reuters)
Kuwaiti traders wear protective face masks, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus, as they stand on the upper floor since the lower main hall is closed to traders at the Kuwait Boursa stock market trading in Kuwait city, Kuwait, March 1, 2020. (Reuters)

Kuwait’s ports services firm JTC eyes private placement, listing

Reuters

Jassim Transport & Stevedoring Co, a ports and logistics services firm, said on Saturday it had initiated a private placement last month to increase its shareholder base before a listing on the Kuwait bourse.

“Following the preliminary regulatory approval from the Capital Markets Authority, the JTC commenced the private placement mid-June,” it said in a statement.

CEO Adel Kohari said the placement was a step towards a listing on Boursa Kuwait.

The statement did not provide details of how much JTC planned to raise in the private placement.

