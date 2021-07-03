Kuwait’s ports services firm JTC eyes private placement, listing

Jassim Transport & Stevedoring Co, a ports and logistics services firm, said on Saturday it had initiated a private placement last month to increase its shareholder base before a listing on the Kuwait bourse.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“Following the preliminary regulatory approval from the Capital Markets Authority, the JTC commenced the private placement mid-June,” it said in a statement.

CEO Adel Kohari said the placement was a step towards a listing on Boursa Kuwait.

The statement did not provide details of how much JTC planned to raise in the private placement.

Read more:

Kuwait’s sovereign wealth fund, world’s oldest, enters top three by assets

Oil prices fall after OPEC+ extends supply talks after UAE seeks higher output hike

Kuwait’s crown prince, oil minister to visit Saudi Arabia