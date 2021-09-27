.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

HSBC shares jump in Hong Kong as release of Huawei exec seen easing tensions

  • Font
In this photo taken Tuesday Feb. 9, 2016, the HSBC bank headquarters building is seen in London. (AP)
In this photo taken Tuesday Feb. 9, 2016, the HSBC bank headquarters building is seen in London. (AP)

HSBC shares jump in Hong Kong as release of Huawei exec seen easing tensions

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Hong Kong-listed shares of HSBC rose by the most in four months on Monday as the release of an executive at telecoms company Huawei fuelled hopes the global bank would benefit from an easing in tensions between the US and China.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou arrived in China on Saturday ending her near three-year US extradition fight, the same day two Canadians detained by Beijing for more than 1,000 days returned home.

Meng, the daughter of Huawei Technologies founder Ren Zhengfei, was allowed to go home after reaching an agreement with US prosecutors on Friday over fraud charges for allegedly misleading HSBC in 2013 about the telecommunications equipment giant’s business dealings in Iran.

HSBC stock rose as much as 3.5 percent to HK$41.10 in their biggest intraday percentage gain since May 28. HSBC was the second-biggest gainer in the Hang Seng Finance Index

“Anticipation that the bank’s mainland business may benefit from the easing tension provides an additional support to HSBC,” said Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Group, adding bank stocks were being broadly supported by rising US Treasury bills.

The extradition drama has been a central source of discord between Beijing and Washington, with Chinese officials signaling that the case had to be dropped to help end a diplomatic stalemate.

The agreement opens US President Joe Biden to criticism from Washington’s China hawks who argue his administration is capitulating to China and one of its top companies at the center of a global technology rivalry between the two countries.

Read more:

Canadian extradition judge frees China’s Huawei exec Meng Wenzhou

China welcomes Huawei executive home, silent on freed Canadians

Huawei CFO’s US extradition case begins final weeks of hearings in Canadian court

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai Expo 2020: Opportunity Pavilion to show how UN goals can be ‘Mission Possible’ Dubai Expo 2020: Opportunity Pavilion to show how UN goals can be ‘Mission Possible’
Man arrested for sexually harassing female during Saudi National Day celebrations Man arrested for sexually harassing female during Saudi National Day celebrations
Top Content
Man arrested for sexually harassing female during Saudi National Day celebrations Man arrested for sexually harassing female during Saudi National Day celebrations
Iran advised Houthis not to negotiate before taking control of Marib: Yemen's FM Iran advised Houthis not to negotiate before taking control of Marib: Yemen's FM
We have established six armies outside our borders: Iranian military commander We have established six armies outside our borders: Iranian military commander
Police seize enough drugs to kill 50 mln people, arrest two alleged dealers Police seize enough drugs to kill 50 mln people, arrest two alleged dealers
Iran fails to fully honor agreement on monitoring equipment: IAEA Iran fails to fully honor agreement on monitoring equipment: IAEA
Police arrests 29 men in India, accused of repeatedly gang-raping 15-year-old girl Police arrests 29 men in India, accused of repeatedly gang-raping 15-year-old girl
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More