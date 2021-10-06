UAE set to complete sale of federal ten-year dollar bonds

The United Arab Emirates started marketing on Wednesday a triple-tranche US dollar-denominated bond, its first issued by the federal government rather than individual emirates, in a sale to be concluded the same day, a document showed.

The bonds have tranches of 10, 20, and 40 years. The 10-year notes were offered with an initial price guidance of about 105 basis points over US Treasuries, the 20-year at about 135 bps over the same benchmark, and the 40-year at about 3.6 percent.

