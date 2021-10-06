.
UAE set to complete sale of federal ten-year dollar bonds

The sun rise over the Abu Dhabi skyline, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Nov. 7, 2016. Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, visit Abu Dhabi during their three day visit of the country. (AP)
The sun rise over the Abu Dhabi skyline, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Nov. 7, 2016. Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, visit Abu Dhabi during their three day visit of the country. (AP)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates started marketing on Wednesday a triple-tranche US dollar-denominated bond, its first issued by the federal government rather than individual emirates, in a sale to be concluded the same day, a document showed.

The bonds have tranches of 10, 20, and 40 years. The 10-year notes were offered with an initial price guidance of about 105 basis points over US Treasuries, the 20-year at about 135 bps over the same benchmark, and the 40-year at about 3.6 percent.

