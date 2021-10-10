.
ACWA Power IPO, biggest since Aramco, set for Riyadh trading debut

An investor walks past a screen displaying stock information at the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (File photo: Reuters)
An investor walks past a screen displaying stock information at the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (File photo: Reuters)

ACWA Power IPO, biggest since Aramco, set for Riyadh trading debut

Bloomberg

Published: Updated:

ACWA Power International, Saudi Arabia’s first $1 billion initial public offering since Aramco, is set to start trading in Riyadh on Monday.

The $1.2 billion IPO drew interest from investors looking for exposure to a business seen as key to the Kingdom’s plans to diversify its economy away from oil.

Initial demand amounted to several billion dollars and advisers had to limit institutional investors’ allocations.

Riyadh-based ACWA, half-owned by the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund PIF, is selling an 11.1 percent stake at 56 riyals ($14.93) apiece, the top end of the offer range.

The company will be valued at $10.9 billion and the PIF will continue to own a 44 percent stake after the IPO.

Read more: Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power plans $10 bln of investments in 2020: CEO

