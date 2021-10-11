Saudi ACWA Power International shares jump 30 percent over listing price in debut

Shares in utility Saudi Arabian developer ACWA Power International jumped 30 percent above its listing price on its Riyadh market debut on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

ACWA’s shares rose to 72.80 Saudi riyals ($19.41) in early trading, compared with the price at its initial public offering (IPO) of 56 riyals a share.

ACWA, responsible for building renewable projects in the kingdom, priced its IPO at the top of the range last month, successfully raising $1.2 billion from investors.

It was the kingdom’s biggest public share sale since Saudi Aramco’s $29.4 billion IPO in 2019.

Read more:

ACWA Power IPO, biggest since Aramco, set for Riyadh trading debut

ACWA to finance renewable energy projects with green bonds: CEO

Saudi Arabia’s utility developer ACWA Power plans IPO on Riyadh bourse