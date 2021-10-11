.
UAE markets regulator gets first female CEO as Maryam Al Suwaidi takes charge

The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) in Abu Dhabi, UAE. (Supplied)
The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) in Abu Dhabi, UAE. (Supplied)

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates named Dr. Maryam Buti Al Suwaidi as chief executive of the nation’s markets regulator, in another senior appointment for a woman in the region.

The appointment to lead the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) was made in a presidential decree on Sunday. Al Suwaidi was previously the regulator’s acting CEO.

Dr. Maryam Al Suwaidi is the first woman to occupy this position in the history of the Securities and Commodities Authority, and according to the decree will be in the grade of Under-Secretary.

She has rich experience in the field of capital markets during which she held a number of positions.

Financial Action Task Force (FATF) accredits Dr. Maryam Al Suwaidi as the first Emirati female assessor expert in the field of combating money laundering and terrorism financing.

Dr. Al Suwaidi is a holder of a Doctorate in Law From the University of Leeds, UK, and a Master’s Degree in Commercial Law from the University of Wales, UK.

Boosting gender diversity

The markets regulator announced earlier this year that the UAE, home to Dubai and Abu Dhabi stock markets, will require at least one female director on the boards of all listed companies, as firms in the region face pressure to boost gender diversity.

Companies are making progress, with First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, the UAE’s largest bank, naming Hana Al Rostamani as group chief executive officer this year.

In neighboring Saudi Arabia, Sarah al-Suhaimi became the first woman to chair the Saudi Arabian stock exchange, known as Tadawul, in 2017. The Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund has also appointed Rania Nashar as head of compliance and governance, making her one of the most senior women at the Kingdom’s $430 billion Public Investment Fund.

Read more: Watch: Saudi Tadawul’s female chairperson rings the bell for women empowerment

