Bitcoin hits new record above $65,000 after debut on Wall Street ETF futures

A banner celebrating ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF under the ticker BITO, listing on the NYSE Arca, is displayed on the facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, US, on October 19, 2021. (Reuters)
A banner celebrating ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF under the ticker BITO, listing on the NYSE Arca, is displayed on the facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, US, on October 19, 2021. (Reuters)

AFP, London

Published: Updated:

Bitcoin hit a new record on Wednesday, surging past $65,000 after it took another step towards mainstream status as the world’s biggest cryptocurrency forayed onto Wall Street.

A bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund (ETF), a type of financial instrument, made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

The cryptocurrency soared to $65,778, according to CoinMarketCap.

The Bitcoin Strategy ETF rose nearly five percent in its first day of trading on Tuesday.

The fund should be a more accessible vehicle for mainstream investors, and could therefore boost trading in the cryptocurrency.

