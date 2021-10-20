Bitcoin hits new record above $65,000 after debut on Wall Street ETF futures
Bitcoin hit a new record on Wednesday, surging past $65,000 after it took another step towards mainstream status as the world’s biggest cryptocurrency forayed onto Wall Street.
A bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund (ETF), a type of financial instrument, made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
The cryptocurrency soared to $65,778, according to CoinMarketCap.
The Bitcoin Strategy ETF rose nearly five percent in its first day of trading on Tuesday.
The fund should be a more accessible vehicle for mainstream investors, and could therefore boost trading in the cryptocurrency.
